Superb Simm helps England clinch silver at Commonwealth Games

Kelly Simm is toasting a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The Whiteley gymnast played a key role as England finished second in the women’s team all-around with 162.650 points at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on the Gold Coast.

Simm impressed as she took part in the vault (13.950), uneven bars (13.750), balance beam (13.050) and the floor (12.850).

But England could not defend the title they won in Glasgow four years ago.

Canada narrowly took the gold medal with 163.075 points, while Australia clinched bronze with 157.450.

Simm, 22, was joined by her team-mates Alice Kinsella, Lucy Stanhope, Georgia-Mae Fent and Taeja James on the podium.

The former Henry Cort Community College student was part of the women’s all-around Great Britain team that won bronze at the World Championships in 2015.