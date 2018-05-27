Talented Suki squad star in southern regions

SUKI GYMNASTS starred in the Southern Region Championships.

The Gosport club were very well represented and picked up a nice collection of medals.

In total Suki had 47 gymnasts competing with 38 routines. They also had great support from club volunteers who helped to ensure the event at Fareham Leisure Centre was a big success.

The Southern Region competition has open events as well as the closed events just for southern clubs.

Head coach Natalie Porter praised all the gymnasts who represented the club throughout the competition.

She said: ‘The coaching team are very proud of all the gymnasts who competed, you are a credit to yourselves, the club and your families.’

As the day developed Suki’s RAC Team (regional aerobic code) took to the floor.

In the national development age group category (10 to 11 years) Cloe Travers finished second overall in the open event and first in the closed event, scoring a whopping 16.8.

This was Cloe’s first time onto the floor as an aerobic gymnast so an excellent achievement.

She paired up with Madeline Rigby another first time competitor to perform their pair. They finished third in the open event and first in the closed event.

In the RAC national development trio category we saw for the first time Jasmine, Erin and Katie team together and they finished fourth in the open event and first in the closed event with a score of 14.025.

Moving onto the RAC group one (12-to-14 years) category Milly Jones picked up the third place in the closed competition with a new personal best score of 16.1.

In the group one pairs Lacey Travers and Lily Giles joined together and performed a lovely routine scoring 13.85, finishing fourth in the open event and second in the closed event, another fabulous result for our RAC Team.

Moving on to the RAC senior category we saw Amanda Ebbutt compete her solo routine. Amanda finished second in the open and first in the closed with a new best score of 14.27.

On Saturday two Suki squad members competed in the NAC (national aerobic code) national development category. Lucie Emmett performed her brand-new routine and Bella performed for the first time in this category. Lucie scored a huge 16.9. She finished third in the open competition and second in the closed, scoring the highest score within Suki for the RAC team and squad.

In the NAC group two category Tyesha Kirton took to the floor for the first time in this category, finishing third overall in the open and closed event with a score of 16.55.

Freya Meachen joined team-mate Tyesha and they scored 15.8 to finish second in both open and closed events.