Team Suki host fabulous IAC and RAC competition with great routines 

Team Suki shone in the IAC and RAC competition hosted at Brune Park School, in Gosport.

It was a fabulous day with nine other teams taking part and 122 routines performed.

Team Suki entered 40 gymnasts into the first RAC and IAC competition, while Suki’s incredible team of volunteers assisted setting up the competition.

Amanda Ebbutt won the gold medal in the senior category for RAC. She got a best for 2018.

Saturday morning started with the brand new level of IAC.

The IAC stands for Introductory Aerobic Code and is the newest level to Aerobic Gymnastics.

In aerobic gymnastics there are four competitive levels: IAC, RAC (Regional), NAC (National), FIG (International).

Within IAC there are four levels of competition. Level one is the simplest version and this increases in difficulty up to level four.

Teams compete in two age categories, under 10 and 11 plus.

Suki entered six teams with the youngest competitor being five-years-old.

For the majority of our IAC gymnasts this was their second competition, however they did have some first-time competitors who did a fabulous job. The age 11-plus team, Ella Samways, Laney Tiebal, Lottie Sims, Charlene Green and Freyia Price picked up the gold medal with a score of 44.3.

As the day developed Suki’s RAC team took to the floor.

Sophie Emmett competed in the pre-foundation (under nines) age category where she achieved a personal best score for 2018 and in her gymnastics career so far in competing, scored all of her skills and finished seventh overall.

Melody Atkinson competed for the first time in the foundation category (nine years), Melody also scored all her skills and finished ninth overall.

In our the national development category (10 to 11 years) Kacey Arkley, Naeesha Santos, Abi Webber, Katie Sutton, Maya Trickett, Madeline Rigby, Erin Buick and Jasmine Taylor competed.

Kacey, Naeesha, Abi, Katie, Maya, Madeline, and Jasmine scored all their skills. Kacey Arkley not only scored all of her skills but achieved a personal best score, finishing fourth overall. Kacey and Naeesha joined together to compete their pair routine where they also scored all their skills and finished fourth overall.

Jasmine, Erin and Katie competed in the national development trio category finished third overall also scoring all of their skills.

In the group one age category (12 to 14 years), Milly Jones, Harmony Hamid, Lily Giles and Lacey Travers all competed as individuals.

They all scored respectful scores within their category and will be working hard towards their next competition.

Madison Griffiths competed in the group two age category (15 to 17 years) finishing fourth overall missing the bronze medal by 0.2 (basically two pointed toes!).

Amanda Ebbutt competes in our senior category for RAC. Not only did she Amanda score all her skills, she achieved a personal best score for 2018 and the gold medal. It was a fabulous success.

The next competition is the Cardiff Open on Saturday, September 1 and Sunday, September 2. Hosted at the Sport Wales National Centre.