Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson hoping for third time lucky in Pakistan Super League

Liam Dawson will be hoping it’s third time lucky when he competes in the Pakistan Super League next February.

The Hampshire all-rounder has again been signed by Peshawar Zalmi for the T20 tournament.

Dawson has played for the team for the last two years, helping Peshawar to the final on both occasions - both of which they lost.

In 2018 he scored 145 runs in seven innings at 20.71 and took eight wickets at 30.25.

Earlier this year, he scored 169 runs in eight innings at 28.16 but took only three wickets.

He missed the final, where Peshawar lost to a Quetta Gladiators team including his Ageas Bowl colleague Rilee Rossouw.

In 2020 Rossouw will link up with Hampshire captain James Vince after signing for Multan Sultans.

Vince has been retained by the Sultans after making his PSL debut earlier this year and scoring 231 runs in eight innings at 28.87.

Vince’s former Ageas Bowl colleague Imran Tahir has also been signed by the Sultans.

Former Gosport Borough CC overseas star Chris Lynn has been signed by Lahore Qalandars.

The Australian was recently named man of the series in the T10 tournament in the middle east.

Vince, meanwhile, has helped Paarl Rocks into the December 16 final of the South African T20 Mzansi Super League.

Rocks won the qualifying group, helped by Vince’s 226-run haul from eight innings.

That was second only to the 246 runs scored by Vince’s one-time Hampshire Under-17 team-mate Cameron Delport.

Vince has not won a T20 tournament since helping Hampshire to victory in 2012.