Hampshire batsman Felix Organ in tune with maiden first-class century against Kent at Ageas Bowl

Have your say

Felix Organ toasted his maiden first-class century and declared: It was the best feeling ever.

The 20-year-old notched exactly 100 in Hampshire’s first innings against Kent at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.

A former England under-19 international, Organ helped put the home side in control of the County Championship division one contest.

And he could not have been happier.

Organ, who is playing his third first-class match, said: ‘It was awesome.

‘I remember the first game I played here and I got a massive clap when I scored a run.

‘I thought oh my word, this is awesome and I’ve only scored one run!

‘The Saturday, getting a hundred, was the best feeling ever.

‘I don’t usually play in front of this many people!

‘I’ve played here since under-nines and it all builds up to this.

‘This is what I practice and play for.

‘It all comes into one moment of relief and excitement.

‘You always hope it will happen but after last week, despite only scoring one, I thought I could do it.’

Organ, who made his debut against Middlesex in 2017, returned to the four-day side in the draw against Warwickshire last week.

He scored one and 18 in his two innings, while watching opening partner Ian Holland celebrate his maiden first-class century.

The pair teamed up again on Saturday morning, sharing 95 for the first wicket as Holland hit 60.

Organ then enjoyed a 166-run stand with Rilee Rossouw (92) – facing 235 balls and hitting eight fours and four sixes before he was caught behind off the bowling of Darren Stevens.

The Sydney-born batsman added: ‘Batting with Dutch is easy because he scores quite quickly.

‘That means I can just bat, which was the same with Rilee.

‘When they score with good pace it means you can hold in there and take your time.

‘I learnt from last week they are going to bowl well.

‘I know I can’t let pressure get to me and play a booming drive.

‘But against spin I didn’t want to stay in and block it.

‘It was about 30 blocks and then a big slog!’