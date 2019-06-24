Hampshire captain James Vince gets green light for ICC World Cup showdown with Australia at Lord's

Have your say

James Vince will play against Australia at Lord’s.

The Hampshire skipper has been given the nod for the crucial ICC World Cup ground stage contest on Tuesday (10.30am).

Eoin Morgan gave the opening batsman a timely vote of confidence as Jason Roy returned to nets on Monday.

A hamstring injury to the Surrey man handed Vince his tournament debut last week.

But he has yet to take his chance with scores of 26 and 14 against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, respectively.

The 28-year-old will get another opportunity against the Aussies, though, with England under pressure in the race for a semi-final spot.

Skipper Morgan said: ‘Of course Jason is a big loss. He is an outstanding performer for us.

‘He went for a scan on Monday and it’s positive news but he won’t be fit for Lord’s.

‘We’ll monitor his progress. I don’t think it is sensible to put a game on it.

‘Let’s just see how it goes.

‘But I’m confident we have the batting covered.

‘James Vince is an extremely talented, gifted player.

‘You can see that just watching him.

‘And we have every faith in him to go on and get a score at some stage.’

England’s failure to chase down Sri Lanka’s 232 for nine has left them fourth in the 10-team group.

Clashes against leaders New Zealand and third-placed India follow the battle with second-placed Australia as the round-robin stage comes to a head.

Victory over the Aussies would calm the nerves in the England camp.

But Morgan insisted the tournament will not be over for the host nation if they are defeated at the home of cricket.

The captain added: ‘It’s not must-win yet. We don’t need to win every game to get to the semi-final.’