Hampshire coach Adrian Birrell admits Kent taught hosts a lesson in County Championship clash at Ageas Bowl

Adrian Birrell believes Hampshire were taught a lesson by Kent on day two of their County Championship division one battle at the Ageas Bowl.

The home side declared on 409 for nine – adding only 69 runs to their overnight total in the space of 19 overs.

Such was the lack of urgency in boosting the 340 for six they amassed on day one, Hampshire missed out on full batting points.

A lack of cutting edge with the ball then allowed Kent to reach 319 for three by stumps.

The visitors still trail by 90 runs at the game’s halfway mark.

But Birrell knows Hampshire must up their game if they are to push for victory.

The first-team manager said: ‘It was a very tough day.

‘I don’t think we were on it from the very start and I was very disappointed we didn’t get the bonus point for 400.

‘We didn’t show enough intent to get there.

‘We were given a cricket lesson.

‘If you are not quite on your game and you are playing against good players then you get punished.

‘We wanted to get beyond 450, which would have made the game almost safe.

‘But we can still lose this game if we are not too careful.

‘Having said that it is a similar pitch to last week and at the same stage Warwickshire were three down and things happened the next day.

‘Hopefully we can get the other seven wickets cheaply but we only have 90 runs to play with.’

Lewis McManus (49) and Keith Barker (35 not out) edged Hampshire’s total towards 400.

But once the former was caught behind off Darren Stevens (five for 68), Kyle Abbott and Mason Crane followed without scoring.

Fidel Edwards stuck around as Barker pushed the total up to 409 before the declaration, only for the hosts to toil with the ball as well.

After removing Sean Dickson (15) and Jordan Cox (27), Joe Denly and Daniel Bell-Drummond (94) shared 206 runs for the third wicket.

Denly will resume this morning on 138 not out, with Kent skipper Heino Kuhn (28 not out) for company.