Hampshire cricketers price themselves at £40,000 for inaugural Hundred tournament in 2020

KYLE Abbott and Rilee Roussow will cost potential Hundred franchise teams £40,000.

The pair are the only Hampshire players who will have a price tag when the main player auction takes place this Sunday.

A total of 570 players have put their names forward to be drafted for next year's inaugural season of The Hundred, with Australian pair Steve Smith and David Warner among those with the heftiest price tags.

The eight franchises have already filled three positions in their squad - one centrally contracted England Test player and two local 'icons' apiece - and will choose another 12 during this weekend's televised draft.

The Ageas Bowl-based Southern Brave side have already signed Jofra Archer, James Vince and Chris Jordan.

Of the remaining 12, a maximum of three can be overseas players - meaning just 24 are due to be picked up out of 239 foreign stars who have thrown their names into the hat.

Only six carry the top tier £125,000 reserve, with Smith and Warner joined by compatriot Mitchell Starc, big-hitting West Indian batsman Chris Gayle, Sri Lanka veteran Lasith Malinga and South African quick Kagiso Rabada.

Another 17 have entered at a minimum of £100,000 - including former Hampshire all-rounder Glenn Maxwell - with further brackets between £40,000 and £75,000 and a large field carrying no reserve at all. No Indian players will be involved in the draft.

Four other ex-Hampshire overseas players have priced themselves at £60,000 - Shahid Afridi, Chris Morris, Dan Christian and Imran Tahir.

Other former Hampshire players hoping to get picked as an overseas face are George Bailey, Luke Ronchi, Daren Sammy, Sohail Tanvir and Tabraiz Shamsi.

There are 331 domestic players hoping to land a deal, only 19 of whom have opted to set a base price - including Abbott and Rossouw.

World Cup winning seamers Mark Wood and Liam Plunkett are available at £60,000 and £50,000 respectively, with Liam Livingstone, Samit Patel and Joe Denly joining Wood in the higher bracket.

Ian Bell, Olly Stone, Sam Billings and Morne Morkel are among the other notable names to name their fee, but the overwhelming majority of entrants are willing to take their chance on the night.

They include the following Hampshire players - Tom Alsop, Mason Crane, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Fidel Edwards, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Lewis McManus, Sam Northeast, Ryan Stevenson, Joe Weatherley, Mark Wood and Brad Wheal.

Head coaches will have 100 seconds to make each selection, recruiting two names per round until the rosters are complete.

The order of the day's first picks has already been set, with Nottingham-based Trent Rockets getting first choice and Birmingham Phoenix up last.