Hampshire duo James Vince and Liam Dawson help England to maiden Cricket World Cup crown at Lord's

JAMES VINCE and Liam Dawson will return to the Ageas Bowl as world champions.

That’s after the Hampshire duo were part of England’s breathtaking maiden triumph in an ICC World Cup.

Eoin Morgan’s troops clinched a super-over victory against New Zealand at Lord’s yesterday.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer held his nerve to defend 15 runs in the six-ball shootout at the home of cricket.

James Neesham and Martin Guptill looked in control until a run out off the final ball clinched the crown and sent the home crowd into raptures.

New Zealand had earlier won the toss and chosen to bat before posting 241 for eight from their 50 overs.

Henry Nicholls top-scored with 55, while Chris Woakes (three for 37) and Liam Plunkett (three for 42) impressed with the ball.

Substitute Vince delivered a helping hand, too, with catches to dismiss dangermen Tom Latham (47) and Colin de Grandhomme.

England’s chase faltered, though, and only a stunning knock from Ben Stokes and support from Jos Buttler (59) gave them hope.

Stokes (84 not out) then smashed 15 off the final over to snatch an unlikely tie and force a super-over.

And alongside Buttler, he fired 15 off the bowling of Trent Boult to ignite the six-ball shootout.