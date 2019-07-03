Hampshire admitted they were hurting after they ‘capitulated’ with a damaging County Championship loss to Somerset.

The injury-hit side were bowled out for just 104 in their second innings to fall to their first championship loss in Taunton since 1996, as the leaders won by 313 runs.

Chasing an improbable 418 to win, the visitors collapsed from an overnight 12 for one to 104 for nine, with Joe Weatherley unable to bat.

The result left Hampshire fourth while Somerset extended their lead at the top of the first division.

Hampshire First XI manager Adi Birrell explained injuries had their impact, but the manner in which they fell apart had left a deep scar.

He said: ‘While the damage to Joe Weatherley's ligaments in his foot and Tom Alsop's hamstring pull didn't help, to be bowled out in less than 40 overs is hurtful. It is not resting well with us in the dressing room.

‘Somerset batted fast in their first innings and their run rate of 4.6 an over suggested we didn't bowl well. It was disappointing to capitulate in the way we did.’

With Alsop and Weatherley nursing injuries Hampshire were facing a mountainous task at the start of play.

It soon got even tougher as Ajinkya Rahane drove loosely at a wide ball from Lewis Gregory and Jamie Overton claimed a sharp catch at second slip.

Overton then found the edge of nightwatchman Kyle Abbott and soon it was 28 for four as Rilee Rossouw departed for eight.

It was Jack Leach who struck a big blow by having Sam Northeast brilliantly caught by Tom Abell at cover for 23, to leave the visitors 85 for five.

Keith Barker could contribute only four before picking out Abell at short mid-wicket.

James Fuller was bowled by Dom Bess and when Fidel Edwards was bowled by Leach he appeared ready to shake hands, but out limped Alsop to bat with a runner for the second time in the game.

By 1.05pm the match was over, Leach taking a catch at deep mid-wicket to dismiss Mason Crane.

RICHARD LATHAM