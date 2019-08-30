Hampshire miss out on Vitality Blast T20 quarter finals

HAMPSHIRE missed out on qualifying for the quarter finals of the Vitality T20 Blast tonight.

Had they won at rock bottom Glamorgan, they would have qualified from the south group as the fourth placed team.

As it was, though, they conspired to hand their hosts a first win of the summer.

Glamorgan, playing only for pride, posted their highest ever T20 total at Sophia Gardens and

their third highest anywhere as they avoided the embarrassment of the first winless campaign since Derbyshire in 2007.

Chasing 217 to keep their hopes of qualification alive, Sam Northeast’s 60 wasn’t enough as

Hampshire fell short by 28 runs on 188-8. While a win would have seen them finish fourth, defeat left them third bottom of the nine-team group.

Hampshire could have lost Aneurin Donald in the first over as he survived a run out appeal,

having looked short of his crease. But the Welshman was subsequently caught at mid-wicket

off Roman Walker looking for the maximum.

Marchant de Lange struck in the seventh over as James Vince (43) holed out to Shaun Marsh on the off-side as Hampshire were reduced to 67 for two.

And at 93 for two at the halfway stage, Rilee Rossouw (24) and Sam Northeast faced an uphill struggle as Glamorgan piled on the pressure, and the latter was caught impressively low by de Lange on the leg-side ropes.

Northeast reached his half-century from 36 balls but, at the other end, James Fuller was

yorked by de Lange him for 10 in the 16th over.

Prem Sisodiya then bowled Northeast for 60 in the 17th , before Walker removed Lewis McManus and Chris Wood in the 19th .

David Lloyd struck in the final over as he bowled Liam Dawson for 21.

Earlier, Glamorgan had got off to a good start, with openers Nick Selman and Marsh

attacking from the outset with a flurry of boundaries.

Selman punished Kyle Abbott and Chris Wood, who finished with two for 67, as Glamorgan looked to gain the upper hand.

But after hitting Wood for two fours and a six, Selman succumbed to the left-arm paceman

for 33 when he delivered a skier to captain Vince.

Ingram and Marsh continued to dominate before leg-spinner Mason Crane bowled Marsh as he attempted a sweep in the tenth over.

David Lloyd continued the onslaught with three sixes in four balls off Shamsi, followed by a

six and three fours off Fuller, before being caught behind for 40.

Ingram fell short of his third half-century of the tournament, when he was caught at long-off

for 44.

Chris Cooke, who was eventually caught by Aneurin Donald for 46, and Callum

Taylor ensured Hampshire’s chase would ultimately prove too big a task.