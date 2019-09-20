Hampshire pair Vince and Dawson miss out on ECB Central Contracts

HAMPSHIRE pair James Vince and Liam Dawson have missed out on an ECB Central Central for next 12 months.

The ECB today confirmed the awarding of 10 Test contracts and 12 White Ball contracts.

And there is no place for Vince or Dawson, who were both part of England’s successful World Cup winning squad.

Vince has played 13 Tests, the last of which was against New Zealand in March 2018. But he will be aiming for a recall this winter after recent scores of 91 against Surrey and 143 against Somerset in his last two Championship matches.

Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer receives a Test and a White Ball contract for the first time after his impressive debut international season.

Surrey opening batsman Rory Burns is awarded a Test contract, while

Kent batsman Joe Denly is awarded a White Ball contract for the first time.

Worcestershire’s Moeen Ali and Yorkshire’s Adil Rashid both receive White Ball contracts, having had contracts across all three formats last year.

Nottinghamshire’s Alex Hales, Surrey’s Liam Plunkett and Yorkshire’s David Willey miss out on a White Ball contract for the 2019-20 season.

In addition to Test and White Ball central contracts, selectors can award a limited number of Increment contracts.

Burns, Denly and Somerset’s Jack Leach have been awarded Increment contracts in relation to 2018-19 in recognition of their performances for the team through the contract year just finishing.

Leach and Surrey’s Tom Curran are recipients of an Increment contract for the 2019-20 contract year.

The contracts cover a 12-month period commencing 1 October 2019.

Test Match Contracts

James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

ODI / T20

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Joe Denly (Kent), Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Incremental

Tom Curran (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset)