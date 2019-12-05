Have your say

James Vince was upstaged by former England batsman Alex Hales as his Paarl Rocks side were knocked off the top of the South African Mzansi Super League table.

Vince moved up to sixth in the competition’s leading run-scorers list with a run-a-ball 25 not out as Paarl rattled up 195-2 off 20 overs in their latest group game against Durban Heat.

One-time Portsmouth Grammar Schoolboy Cameron Delport - who was a Hampshire under-17s team-mate of Vince in 2007 - struck 84 off 49 balls.

But Hales replied with a blistering unbeaten 97 off 55 deliveries as Heat romped to a six-wicket win with seven balls remaining.

With Nelson Mandela Bay Giants winning their latest game, they replaced Paarl at the top of the table by virtue of a superior run rate.

Vince and co are still on course to qualify for the knockout stage, though.

Their last group game is against a Giants side featuring ex-Hampshire pair Chris Morris and Imran Tahir on Sunday.

The group winners qualify automatically for the final, to face the winner of the second versus third placed play-off.

Vince has not won a T20 tournament since helping Hampshire win in 2012 - the county’s second success in three years.

After the completion of the Mzansi Super League, Vince moves onto Australia to play for Sydney Sixers in the T20 Big Bash.

He helped the Sixers reach the semi final stage on his first stint with the franchise earlier this year.