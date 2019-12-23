Hampshire’s new signing Shaheen Afridi stars in Pakistan’s first home Test series win since 2006

HAMPSHIRE’S latest overseas T20 Blast signing Shaheed Afridi starred as Pakistan won their first Test series on home soil for 13 years.

The 19-year-old bagged his first ever five-wicket Test haul as Sri Lanka were thrashed by 263 runs in Karachi.

Afridi was last week unveiled as the new addition to Hampshire’s T20 bowling attack in 2020.

He celebrated by taking 5-77 in Sri Lanka’s first innings, though the tourists still claimed an 80-run first innings lead.

That was quickly wiped out as Pakistan made a mammoth 555-3 declared in their second innings before bowling Sri Lanka out for 212 - the last four wickets falling for no runs.

With the first match drawn, it was the first time Pakistan - having relocated to the United Arab Emirates due to safety issues - have won a Test series in their own country since beating West Indies in 2006.

Afridi was part of an incredibly youthful attack as 16-year-old Naseem Shah (5-31) became the second youngest player to take a five-wicket Test haul.

It was only Afridi’s 11th first class match since making an extraordinary debut as a 17-year-old in a Quiad-e-Azam Trophy match for Khan Research Laboratories against Rawalpindi.

In the second innings, he tore through the Rawalpindi order to claim 8-39 - his first and, until this week, only first class five-wicket haul.

His 5-77 haul was his second international five-wicket haul - following his 6-35 against Bangladesh in last summer's World Cup group game at Lord's.

They were the best match figures of the tournament by any bowler.

*

A former Gosport Borough CC batsman upstaged James Vince in the KFC Big Bash tournament.

Playing for Brisbane Heat against Vince’s Sydney Sixers, Chris Lynn bludgeoned 94 off just 35 balls.

Hee raced to a 20-ball half-century and his innings included 11 sixes and four fours as Brisbane posted 209-4 off their 20 overs.

England’s Tom Curran was the main man to suffer, conceding 52 runs off his four overs.

Vince top scored with 39 off 27 balls but the Sixers ended well adrift on 161-7 - their second successive loss.