Hampshire’s next overseas ace Nathan Lyon spins Australia to series victory over Pakistan

Nathan Lyon claimed the 15th five-wicket haul of his Test career as Australia thrashed Pakistan once again to claim a 2-0 series win in Adelaide.

The off-spinner - Hampshire’s overseas player in next summer’s Championship - bagged 5-69 as Pakistan were dismissed for 239 to lose by an innings and 48 runs.

Lyon now has 365 Test wickets, the third highest in Australian history behind ex-Hampshire captain Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563).

He has now jumped above Imran Khan into the top 20 Test wicket-takers of all time. Next in his sights are Waqar Younis (373) and Hampshire’s legendary West Indian quick Malcolm Marshall (376).

David Warner, who will also be playing at The Ageas Bowl next summer - for the Southern Brave franchise in the Hundred competition - was man of the series.

That wasn’t a surprise as the opener followed up his 154 in the first Test - also won by an innings - with a career best undefeated 335 in the second.

That is the 10th highest Test innings of all time, and the second highest by an Australian.

The highest remains the 380 that one-time Hampshire batsman Matthew Hayden compiled against Zimbabwe at Perth in 2003/04.

*

Waterlooville quick bowler Sonny Reynolds will be returning to the Hampshire Cricket Academy in 2020.

The 17-year-old missed most of the 2019 season through injury, appearing for the county’s 2nd XI in just one early-season 2nd XI Trophy game.

He had been a regular in the Academy’s Southern Premier League XI in 2018, though, taking 12 wickets in 15 games.

Reynolds - Portsmouth born and educated at Chichester High School and Havant College - is one of five under-18s who will be returning next year.

The others are Fletcha Middleton, George Metzger, Tom South and James Trodd. U17 trio Josh Lawrenson, Tom Prest and Harry Petrie are also returning, as is Kamran Khanna.

Five new faces will join the Academy in 2020 - the youngest being Dom Kelly, Charlie Mumford and Huw Wheeler.

U17 all-rounder Harry Broderick - who hails from north Hampshire - and U18 allrounder Toby Albert have also been taken on

Head of Player Development, Charlie Freeston said: ‘It’s fantastic to welcome five new promising young players to the Hampshire Academy. They help to form our new intake for 2020 alongside the talented cricketers who return.’

Nine products of the youth system represented Hampshire’s 1st XI in 2019 - James Vince, Liam Dawson, Mason Crane, Tom Alsop, Harry Came, Felix Organ, Lewis McManus, Ollie Soames and Joe Weatherley.