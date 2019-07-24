Hampshire skipper James Vince refuses to panic after Vitality Blast defeat to Sussex Sharks

Have your say

James Vince refused to push the panic button after Hampshire lost to Sussex Sharks in the Vitality Blast on Wednesday night.

The Ageas Bowl outfit were beaten by 15 runs in the south group encounter at Hove.

Chasing 189 for glory, the visitors were rocked by a burst of three wickets in four balls from former team-mate Reece Topley (four for 33).

The left-armer, who endured an injury-plagued spell at the Ageas Bowl, removed both Vince and Sam Northeast for ducks to put the Sharks in command.

And despite a fightback from Rilee Rossouw (60) and Lewis McManus (32), Topley returned at the end to complete the home side’s maiden victory in the tournament.

Hampshire, meanwhile, are yet to win in three outings.

Their curtain-raiser against the Sharks at the Ageas Bowl was rained off before they lost by two wickets to Kent Spitfires on Sunday.

Vince was disappointed not to leave Hove with maximum points.

But the Hampshire skipper insists there is no need to panic – with plenty of time to get back on track.

Each team plays 16 group fixtures with the top four sides progressing to the quarter-finals.

Vince said: ‘We felt 188 was chase-able but those three wickets in the over early on really set us back.

‘Rilee Rossouw and Lewis McManus gave us a chance but we just came up short in the end.

‘It’s disappointing to lose but we are still relatively early into the tournament, so there’s a lot of cricket to play.’

Rossouw hit eights fours and one six in his 38-ball 60.

Meanwhile, McManus hammered three maximums and a four in his 15-ball knock of 32.

Hampshire still had an over to go when Topley had Kyle Abbott caught to complete the victory.

Earlier, Vince had won the toss and asked the Sharks to bat.

But Phil Salt, with a brilliant 46-ball 73, and David Wiese, who finished unbeaten on 44, proved thorns in Hampshire’s side.

Vince added: ‘We had a tough powerplay when they batted.

‘Phil Salt kept coming at us and he’s a dangerous player.

‘But I thought we dragged it back pretty well.’

Chris Wood was the pick of the Hampshire bowlers with two for 30.

Hampshire, who endured a dismal group-stage exit last season, are next in action at Somerset on Friday night (6.30pm).