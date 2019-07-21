Havant and Burridge crash again in Southern League premier division

Have your say

Havant’s dismal Southern League premier division form continued with a 40-run defeat to Bournemouth in a rain-affected contest at Havant Park.

Following a delayed start, the visitors were bowled out for 132 – with Graham Burns (four for 33) and Siwane Gidana (three for 29) doing the damage.

However, Havant found batting even harder and slumped to 92 all out with only Chris Morgan (33) showing any resistance.

It was a fifth defeat of the season for Chris Stone’s troops.

Burridge picked up the unwanted record of losing to the side sitting bottom of the table for the second week running.

After losing to Alton, they suffered a 30-run defeat to Basingstoke & North Hants.

Dan Stancliffe (four for 59) helped bowl the visitors out for 209 at Botley Road.

Burridge made the worst possible start to their chase when Sullivan White was dismissed without a run on the board.

Joe Collings-Wells (52) and Azimunour Chowdhury (27) led a recovery a with second-wicket stand of 75.

Richard Lock (33) and Kieren Geyle added some valuable middle-order runs but the home side fell short.

Portsmouth bounced back to winning ways in division one with a 25-run success at Rowledge in a match reduced to 42 overs aside.

Captain Jack Marston (66) led by example and was assisted by Alex Hammond (49) and Fraser Hay (37) as the visitors posted 221 for six.

Rowledge were restricted to 196 for eight with Reuben McArdle and Fahad Ahmed grabbing two wickets each.

Leaders Hook & Newnham Basics proved too strong for Sarisbury Athletic, who lost by nine wickets.

A devastating spell from Conor Regan helped Waterlooville to a six-wicket win over Langley Manor in division two.

Regan took six for eight in 9.4 overs as the New Forest side were skittled for 61.

Tom Greene (23) and Cole Abrahams (26 not out) made sure there were no slip-ups in the chase.

Division three strugglers Portsmouth & Southsea suffered a 125-run defeat against Hythe & Dibden.

They slipped to 50 for seven in reply to the visitors’ 240 for five.

Muhammad Ali (39) produced a late flourish but it was too little, too late.

Martin Lee (65) maintained his impressive form as Purbrook beat Fareham & Crofton by 47 runs.

Lee and Jon Moller (67) put on 137 for the first wicket as the Heath hosts posted 219 for seven.

Lee then took four for 24 with the ball as the visitors were bowled out for 172.

Hambledon slipped to a 27-run defeat at Trojans, who totalled 226 for four.