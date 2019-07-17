Havant and Hampshire all-rounder Charlie Dean named in 15-strong Southern Vipers squad for the Kia Super League

Have your say

Charlie Dean has been named in the Southern Vipers squad ahead of the Kia Super League campaign.

The 18-year-old Havant and Hampshire all-rounder joins England trio Tammy Beaumont, Danny Wyatt and Tash Farrant in renewing their contracts with the Ageas Bowl outfit.

Suzie Bates also returns, however, Beaumont will take over from the New Zealand star as skipper.

The Vipers, who won the inaugural title in 2016 and reached Finals Day the following summer, have announced two new overseas signings.

West Indies superstar Stafanie Taylor and Australia all-rounder Sophie Molineux have signed up.

Charlotte Edwards the Ageas Bowl director of women’s cricket, said: ‘Sophie is one of the most exciting young players in the world.

‘She has dominated the WBBL and won the World T20 with Australia – and she’s still only 21.

‘Stafanie is the number one all-rounder in world cricket and her record speaks for itself.

‘We are very lucky to have secured their signings for this year’s Kia Super League.’

Other new additions include Marie Kelly, Thea Brookes and fast bowler Issy Wong, who were all part of the Birmingham Bears’ victorious T20 side earlier this season.

Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield and Fi Morris complete the squad.

The Vipers, who disappointed last summer, begin their group fixtures with a trip to Liverpool to play Lancashire Thunder on Sunday, August 6.

Western Storm visit the Ageas Bowl on Sunday, August 11.

All six teams will play each other home and away before the top three qualify for Finals Day at Hove on Sunday, September 1.