Havant RFC coach plans squad rotation to keep things fresh

Will Knight has vowed to keep things fresh by rotating his Havant squad ahead of their London One South contest against HAC at Hooks Lane tomorrow (3pm).

Though Havant have taken maximum points from their opening three games, the senior coach won't let them rest on their laurels.

He insists they possess the strength in depth to ring the changes without weakening their team.

'The league season is 26 games long and it is important not to let things get stale over such a long period,' said Knight.

'We intend to rotate our squad so that they all get game time.

'This is a little different from in the past when we didn't have the strength in depth to do that.

'Our second team last weekend was incredibly strong.

'There is great competition for places and that is healthy.

'We have to be pleased with our start because we have been solid and spectacular at times.

'What we have achieved so far has been done on three first-half performances.

'Now we are looking for an 80-minute performance and that has to be our key focus.

'There is lots still to come from the squad and plenty of bits and pieces to work on.'

One enforced change is the inclusion of Jake Reynolds at outside half for the suspended Joel Knight.

Knight was sent off in the closing stages at Beckenham along with an opponent in an off-the-ball scuffle.

In the forwards player coach Andrea Pozzi is rested and Scott Bentley takes his place in the front row.

Naval officer Bentley is available for the next month before being deployed.

He is a big powerful ball carrier with a dynamic presence.

Also in the back Harrison Young, Joe Davis and Dan Munden are all suffering from knocks.

Mitch Goldring returns after a season out with Steve Cruddas and Will Brock also coming in.

In the three-quarters, Wayne Dugan re-appears in the centre.

'Taking maximum points from our first three games has been a real positive,' said Knight.

'We must look to build on it.

'HAC are a bit of an unknown for us as they were moved across from the London north division.

'We must look for greater levels of consistency throughout the whole game.'