Havant RFC warned against complacency ahead of visit to rock bottom Dartfordians

Will Knight has warned Havant to ignore league positions as they travel to London One South basement side Dartfordians.

Though the home side have lost all six games this season, Knight believes it is dangerous to underestimate them.

'We lost there last season and it is a tricky place to visit,' he remarked.

'Their pitch is small and not the greatest.

'They play a contained style of rugby which suits them and it is a potential banana skin if we are not careful.

'Though their results have been poor so far, they have played five of the top six teams.

'Our preparations will be exactly the same as against the top sides.

'We had a great win against Medway in our last game and will take confidence from that.

'Despite this, we came away from the game knowing there are areas we definitely need to improve.

'In some of our earlier games we have got ourselves into good positions only to take our foot off the gas.

'That is something that we have to guard against.'

Rotation in the forwards means Luke Marks starts in the front row, Sean Shepherd at number eight and Will Owen moves to open side wing forward.

Jake Hewitt comes in at scrum half and Joe Moore replaces the unavailable Darren Bamford in the centre.

Joel Knight sits out the last game of his suspension after being sent off at Beckenham.

Havant go into the game in third place, just three points adrift of unbeaten leaders Camberley.

Gosport & Fareham are hoping to break their London Three South West duck by beating Andover at Gosport Park.

United Services Portsmouth are also searching for a first win as they host Reeds Weybridge at Burnaby Road.

In Hampshire Two, Southsea Nomads welcome Havant III to Furze Lane.

Locksheath Pumas face tough opposition against Hampshire One leaders Southampton University Hospital.

Chairman George Winch said: ‘We have watched the Hospital side on several occasions as we share the same ground at Wide Lane.

'They are a young side and we need to be at our best to compete.

'But we have a strong squad to choose from players coming back from injury.'