Havant overturned the form book to pick up a vital 10-run Southern League premier division win against second-placed South Wilts at Havant Park.

Pete Hopson rated it as one of the top two performances of the season by the home side.

'It was a fantastic result for us, particularly coming after a tight finish,’ said the top-order batsman.

‘Games against South Wilts are always big occasions.

‘Things haven't quite gone to plan this summer and we have played some poor patches of cricket.

‘At the same time we have been a bit unlucky at times and things haven't gone for us.

‘Hopefully we can make a good finish to the season and move a few places up the league.’

Hopson (51) and Stuart Ransley (35) helped Havant overcome the early loss of Harry Gadd with a 93-run second-wicket partnership.

When both fell in quick succession, captain Chris Stone held things together with an unbeaten 81 runs.

Havant set a target of 244 for five and soon had the visitors in trouble at 70 for five.

A mid-innings recovery, however, helped get South Wilts to within 10 runs of victory.

With their last pair in, though, home seamer Siviwe Gidane grabbed the key wicket, nicking the edge for a catch behind by Jeremy Bulled.

Burridge slipped to third from bottom following their eight-wicket defeat at Bournemouth.

In division one, Portsmouth suffered a three-wicket reverse at Andover despite an excellent opening partnership.

Ben Duggan (75) and Jack Marston (71) put on 136 runs for the first wicket.

The visitors’ total of 242 for nine wasn't enough despite the bowling efforts of Reuben McArdle (three for 35).

Portsmouth & Southsea turned up the heat in the division three relegation battle with a seven-wicket win against Tichborne Park.

Ollie Kanavan (60 not out) and Jake Peach (four for 35) were the star performers.

The win enabled Jack Davies’ side to close the gap on Fareham & Crofton immediately above them.

Fareham & Crofton lost by 57 runs in their derby against Hambledon at Bath Lane.

Purbrook’s feint promotion hopes were dashed by a seven-wicket home defeat by Hythe & Dibden.

The home side had the consolation of having opening bat Martin Lee named the division three cricketer of the month.