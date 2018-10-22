City of Portsmouth and Hamble draw… City Ladies beat Chichester

Have your say

A goal from Ivan Boswell earned City of Portsmouth a point against Hamble in Hampshire division one – writes Luke Parsons...

Both teams were looking to gain an advantage in the league at the top of the table.

They came into the match with equal records in terms of results and goals scored.

The contest began with an intense pace and City took the lead.

Boswell calmly beat the Hamble keeper.

The equaliser was scored by Hamble following the awarding of a controversial penalty stoke. City keeper was Chris Ball unable to keep it out.

After the break the match continued to be well fought but ended in a draw with both teams now on 10 points.

Man of the match for City of Portsmouth was Ian Cheshire.

City men’s second team beat Winchester fours.

They took an early lead from a set piece after Gary Bull rifled home from close range.

The game started to break down and Winchester found an equaliser, then a second.

City came out strongly in the second half but were pegged back again by a third goal from a short corner.

Despite this, City kept their heads and James Payne scored their second.

Chris Palmer quickly added a third to draw the teams level.

Attacks at both ends were denied by good defensive work until Palmer found the net again with only minutes to spare to earn a 4-3 victory.

Man of the Match was awarded to Alfie Hall.

The City ladies second team were at home against Chichester fours and fielded a different squad to usual.

It was a lively start but City kept their cool and Michelle Hughes netted the only goal of the first half.

Then in the second half they continued with the same intensity and the midfield worked hard, making things difficult for Chichester.

But Chichester continued to attack, creating chances, and City defended well.

A quick City break then allowed Hughes to score her second to wrap up a 2-0 win.

Player of the match was awarded to Heather Craig.

