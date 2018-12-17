Duffy and Hellyer double up for City of Portsmouth at Poole

Have your say

Will Duffy and Harry Hellyer both scored twice as City of Portsmouth development side earned an impressive 6-1 win away at Poole.

The match against a similar development side from the host club was played in awful weather conditions but it didn’t stop the City outfit turning on the style.

Duffy scored with two far-post finishes set up by Harry Hellyer and Tristan Barnes.

The second goal was a real cracker.

It arrived after the completion of an eight-pass move.

Duffy was denied a hat-trick through the umpire whistling for an offence just prior to another tidy finish.

Hellyer also scored twice with Tristan Barnes and Alan Ball the other scorers.

Ashley Brown and Dan Hayward were jointly named players of the match.