Brooks hat-trick sinks Fareham

Fareham were on the wrong side of an entertaining 4-3 loss at Isca in National League men’s conference west.

The hosts took the lead in the ninth minute through a field goal from Tom Brooks.

However, Fareham fought back gamely and found themselves ahead through two quick strikes.

George Davey was on target on 16 minutes, before Jamie Rawlings gave the visitors the advantage just three minutes later from a penalty corner.

However, Fareham couldn’t go into half-time with the lead as Dave King got Isca level.

The second period proved as action-packed as the first.

The away side again went in front in the 51st minute through Martin Gough.

But Isca stepped up the tempo and Brooks left Fareham stunned.

He restored parity for the Exeter-based side on 57 minutes, before completing his hat-trick just a minute later to wrap up the win for the hosts.

The result leaves Fareham seventh in the table.

Meanwhile, Fareham Ladies delivered a 3-2 success over Wanders Ladies at Henry Cort Way in South Clubs’ Women’s Hockey League division 3B.

They inflicted revenge on their opponents after suffering a 2-0 loss in the reverse fixture in November.

Fareham are seventh in South Clubs’ Women’s Hockey League division 3B.