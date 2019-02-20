Have your say

Havant are gearing up for a shot at top spot during a busy weekend as they face Cardiff & Met on Saturday then Bath Buccaneers on Sunday.

Victory in the derby against Fareham last time out ensured Havant are second in National League men’s conference west on goal difference.

They will play their game in hand this weekend with the home match against Cardiff & Met (1.30pm).

In that match Havant will go top if they avoid defeated.

Then on Sunday the team are back at home again when they entertain Bath Buccaneers (2pm).

Both matches are at Havant College.

Cardiff & Met will be tricky opposition. They are a top five side and in October at Sophia Gardens they inflicted a 4-0 victory over Havant.

The hosts will be without the influential Charlie Stubbings who picked up his fourth yellow card last weekend, which results in a one match ban under new regulations this season.

They do, however, welcome back some members of the squad who were not available last weekend.

Bath Buccaneers have had three good results since Christmas, wins against University of Bristol and Fareham and a draw with University of Birmingham last weekend.

This has moved them up into mid table security on 17 points. They are a dangerous side who are capable of taking points from any club in the league.

The matches should provide plenty of entertaining hockey. The game on Sunday coincides with Havant’s sponsors and patrons day.

Fareham go away to Cardiff & Met on Sunday (12.30pm).

Meanwhile, Havant Ladies are in action on Sunday.

They play an England Hockey Cup game against Guildford at Havant College (11.30am).