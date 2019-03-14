Havant face National League conference west title test at University of Birmingham

Have your say

Havant face a huge test of their National League men’s conference west title credentials at the University of Birmingham on Sunday (12.30pm).

Raj Laly’s outfit are four points clear at the top of the table with three games remaining.

However, they are taking nothing for granted in the pursuit of glory.

Birmingham were thrashed 5-0 by Fareham at Henry Cort Community College last weekend.

That saw them slide to fifth in the standings – but still only seven points adrift of Havant.

The leaders, who drew 2-2 at the University of Bristol last weekend, beat their hosts 3-1 earlier this season.

A brace of penalty corners from Federico Bertoni and a first-half strike from Miguel Rodrigues did the damage.

Havant will be without Jack Stubbings, who has set off travelling before beginning university studies.

Meanwhile, Matthew Boote fractured his ankle in the warm up to the game last weekend.

And Bradley Lock has been ruled out for the season following a facial injury he suffered in the clash with Isca.

Havant have also been hit by illness, which has kept a number of players off the training pitch.

But they are determined to keep their title charge on track in the midlands.

Elsewhere, Fareham travel to second-placed Olton & West Warwick on Sunday (1.30pm).

The Henry Cort outfit are just three points shy of seventh-placed University of Bristol – and a place in the end-of-season divisional play-off.

Havant travel to Marlow in South Clubs’ Women’s League division two tomorrow (11.45am).

Patty Hyla’s squad were only beaten 1-0 by a powerful Surbiton III at Barncroft Way last weekend.

Meanwhile, second-placed Marlow held leaders Guildford to a 2-2 draw.

Havant are only one point and one place above Woking at the foot of the table.

And they know they face an uphill struggle to get anything from the game.

Havant finish their campaign with games against Trojans II and Oxford – the two sides immediately above them in the standings.

Fareham, who sit fourth in division three B, host Teddington II at Henry Cort tomorrow (1.30pm).