Have your say

Havant Ladies will be looking to hit back on Saturday when they face PHC Chiswick at Havant College (1.30pm).

The home side need a good response after losing to league-leaders Guildford.

Chiswick are in mid-table with 16 points while Havant are in 10th position with nine points.

It might lean towards the visitors being slight favourites based on position.

But PHC Chiswick have lost all of their three league games since the Christmas break which includes a 4-1 loss to Trojans last weekend.

Havant’s form has been much better, having picked up four points from a possible nine in the same period.

Meanwhile, Havant men make the short trip to Fareham on Sunday.

It is bound to be a hard-fought Men’s National League conference west derby pushing back at 1.30pm at Henry Cort School.

Havant were without a league game last weekend and come off a two week period without a game.

Fareham had a convincing 5-0 home win last Sunday against Chichester.

When Havant played Fareham at home in October 2018 they ran out 2-1 winners with Mike Deller-Merricks and Charlie Stubbings giving Havant a two-goal half-time lead.

Jonathan Price replied in the second half from a penalty corner.

Fareham having strengthened their squad since Christmas with Richard Mantell being the major addition. They will be a different proposition as they aim to move up the table to gain promotion to the North and South first division next season.

After last weekend Fareham leapfrogged Chichester into eighth position in the table on 11 points.

Havant currently sit second in the league on 22 points, level with Olton & West Warwicks who lost last weekend against Oxford Hawks.