Havant Ladies on the up as they prepare to take on high-flying leaders Guildford

Havant Ladies have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday when they go to South Clubs' Women’s League division two leaders Guildford.

The Barncroft Way side enjoyed a 1-0 win over Epsom last weekend which was a key result for them.

It saw them move up to ninth in the table and open the gap on the bottom side.

But Guildford will be a huge test of their mettle.

They are 10 points clear of second place, having only lost one league game all season.

Last weekend they won 4-0 against PHC Chiswick to bring their goals scored to the 50 mark.

This will be a real challenge for our girls but anything is possible, especially after the home performance last weekend.

This game pushes back at 1.15pm at Broadwater School.

Havant Ladies are also in action on Sunday morning playing Haslemere in the tier two of the England Hockey Cup.

This game pushes back at Havant College at 11.30am.

Havant men do not have a league fixture this weekend as scheduled opponents Cardiff Met are competing in the European indoors.

This postponed National League men’s conference west game has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 23.

They were due to play on Sunday in a quarter-final Hampshire Cup game against Winchester at home.

But Winchester have just given Havant a bye as they cannot raise a side.

This is disappointing, for the Barncroft Way outfit because they would have been looking forward to getting some game time and a good match.

Having only just returned from the winter break it means for a long lay-off, apart from the good win last Sunday in Exeter, and is not ideal.

Fareham host Chichester in National League men’s conference west on Sunday.

The match starts at 1.30pm at Henry Cort.

It’s going to be an important match.

Fareham are currently ninth in the table on eight points, while Chichester are eighth with 10 points having played one game more.