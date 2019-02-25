Have your say

Havant were edged out 3-2 by Bath Buccaneers on Sunday.

The team were not at the level they showed in the previous match against Cardiff.

Havant were heavy legged and not helped by a tough game the previous day when having only 14 players in the squad restricted the rotation of substitutions.

Two soft first half goals were disappointing in a half where we were second best, but to Havant’s credit they came back strongly in the last 35 minutes and nearly did enough to earn a dramatic draw.

Bath’s two field goals in the 15th and 28th minutes were down to defensive errors.

Havant looked more dangerous in the second half and won their first penalty corner in the 41st minute after good work from Charlie Stubbings and Matt Cox.

Federico Bertoni stepped up and hooked his flick well wide of the goal.

On 45 minutes Charlie Stubbings’ reverse stick centre found his brother Jack who deflected the ball against the wrong side of the Bath upright.

Havant were then caught out as Ben Stone converted for a three-goal lead.

In the 60th minute Bertoni netted Havant’s second penalty corner.

Havant continued to press forward and were further rewarded in the 67th minute when Bertoni scored his second of the game sending an unstoppable flick against the side board from Havant’s third penalty corner.

In the last three minutes Havant pressed for an equaliser.

But Bath held firm and won a penalty corner in the last minute of the game that was saved by Pacanowski.

Despite the loss Havant remain top of the table by three points.

Havant Ladies faced Guildford in the English Hockey Cup and produced a good and spirited performance, to eventually lose on strokes.

Guildford went 4-1 up before Havant rallied to make it 4-4.

The match was then settled in Guildford’s favour on strokes.