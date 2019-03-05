Impressive Havant beat Oxford Hawks to soar into a dominant position at the top

Another good win for Havant saw them boost their position at the top of the National League men’s conference west.

They were also boosted by the news their closest rivals for the title University of Birmingham lost 6-1 at home Cardiff & Met.

All the teams at the top have played 14 games and Havant now have a six-point lead.

Birmingham are second but now on the same points as Cardiff & Met and Olton & West Warwicks.

Mike Deller-Merricks opened the scoring for Havant against Oxford on 15 minutes and Matthew Cox got the second to wrap up the win in the 67th minute.

Martin Gough scored the only goal as Fareham earned a 1-0 away success at Isca.

The victory saw the team move to 14 points, three clear of ninth-placed Chichester who lost 1-0 at University of Bristol. Isca are bottom with just one point.

The next match for Havant is away to the University of Bristol while Fareham host the University of Birmingham. Both fixtures take place on Sunday, March 10 and start at 1.30pm.