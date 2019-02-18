Impressive Portsmouth title chasers keep on track with win against Basingstoke

Have your say

Impressive City of Portsmouth first team continue to hold their position at the top of Hampshire League division one after they beat Basingstoke with three first-half goals.

Stu Avery with the opener which was shortly followed by Luke Parsons who, on the end of an Avery pass found himself with a simple finish at the back post.

Ian Cheshire would be next to add to the tally as his goal-ward pass was helpfully touched home by a defender.

City were unable to net in the second half and ended the game with a 3-0 victory. Man of the Match was awarded to Luke Parsons.

City continue to push for promotion as they face Bournemouth away next Saturday.

The City men’s third team put together another strong team performance beating third-placed Bournemouth 7-1.

A double from City player Jacob Shucksmith and one each from Alan Ball, Paul Barnes, Jack Burns, James Payne and Man of the match Jack Boswell saw the side convincingly defeat their opponents.

City of Portsmouth under-16 boys faced Southampton on Sunday and constructed a well deserved win, netting a total of 13 times.

Their opponents, however, did not go unrewarded for their hard work and efforts throughout the game.

They managed to create a goal of their own, leaving the final score at 13-1.