Miguel Rodrigues hits winning goal as Havant beat battling Fareham by same score

Havant got the better of Fareham 2-1 in the National League men’s conference west.

The derby mirrored the same result and the same score lwhen the two sides played in the first half of the season

Havant took the lead in the 33rd minute after Matt Cox had dribbled his way into the Fareham circle and along the bye line to find a Fareham foot.

Federico Bertoni made no mistake, drag flicking Havant into the lead from the resulting penalty corner.

Fareham bounced back in the 35th minute from a penalty corner of their own.

Richard Mantell found Adam Bloomfield, who had just switched clubs from Havant to Fareham, who deflected the ball into the Havant goal to take the teams into the break on level terms.

Charlie Stubbings was making good progress down the left wing but a resolute Fareham defence denied any chances.

They could do nothing however in the 62nd minute when Charlie Stubbings split the Fareham defence finding Miguel Rodrigues unmarked who entered the circle slipping the ball past the advancing keeper with a reverse shot.

In the 68th minute Deller-Merricks was yellow carded for a hand in the back whiletackling and once again Havant were down to 10 men.

Fareham won two further penalty corners, the first saw Richard Mantell rattle the cross bar and the second saw Mantell flick the ball wide of the goal.

Havant won a further penalty corner which came to nothing and Havant played out the final minutes with some intelligent hockey.

At the end of the day Fareham must feel aggrieved they did not get something from the game and perhaps they deserved too.

They certainly missed Stott and Boxall but credit must go to Havant who had four squad members unavailable for selection and only had 14 in the squad restricting rotations.

Fareham hosted a superb lunch for club representatives and supporters earlier.