Stubbings hits winner as Havant edge Fareham

Havant took the derby honours with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Fareham in National League men’s conference west.

Mike Deller-Merricks got the opening goal of the match for the home side.

Fareham hit back to level with a sharp finish from Jonathan Price.

Before the break Charlie Stubbings scored a good individual goal and that proved to be the winner.

Fareham were lively early on but it was the home side who opened the scoring with a nice team goal.

Craig Duffy won the ball and fed Stubbings. He found Ethan Hoddle who set up Deller-Merricks to score.

Fareham equalised when Price reacted quickly to net from a rebound.

It looked liked the teams would go into the half-time break locked at 1-1 when Stubbings scored a good individual goal, running into the circle before squeezing the ball into the Fareham goal at the near post.

The goalless second half did not provide exciting flowing hockey with Fareham having the more territory.

Poland international keeper Maciej Pacanowski made some great saves to stop the visitors scoring an equaliser again.

The attacks from Havant centred around Matt Cox who had another great game and was instrumental in the best moves.

Stubbings always looked dangerous moving forward, feeding Miguel Rodrigues, Akhtar Ali, who arrived from Pakistan late on Thursday, and Havant’s other forwards. Fareham were very effective winning several penalty corners running up the right wing and cutting into the circle.

Havant’s best open play chances fell to Matthew Boote but he was unable to add to the tally.

Report by Chris Pickett