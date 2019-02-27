Table-toppers Havant will need to be sharp as they prepare for Oxford Hawks challenge

Have your say

Havant face Oxford Hawks in National League men’s conference west on Saturday at Barncroft Way.

The match starts at 1.30pm.

Havant remain top off the table by three clear points, despite losing out 3-2 against Bath Buccaneers last Sunday.

The highlight of the weekend for the team was a 3-1 win over Cardiff Met on the Saturday. That success took them to top spot.

When Havant went to Oxford Hawks in November it was a 2-2 draw with Federico Bertoni and Matt Cox scoring Havant’s goals.

The match could be just as tough this time.

Oxford Hawks will be coming into the game with confidence.

They are in good form in front of goal and Havant will need to be switched on.

Hawks had a 6-1 win last weekend against Isca.

That puts them fourth in the league table on 24 points, four points behind the leaders.

Oxford Hawks are the second highest scorers in the league with 42 goals and the highest scorers from field goals with 29.

Make no mistake this is a very tricky game for Havant and one in which the team must make home advantage count.

Fareham go away to Isca on Saturday (12midday).

It’s a big game for the visitors who are eighth in the table but on 11 points – the same as Chichester in ninth.

Havant Ladies are away on Saturday at Hampstead & Westminster in South Clubs’ Women’s League division two (1pm).

The match takes place at Paddington Recreation Ground.

The ladies did not have a league game last weekend but did play Guildford in the HA Cup on Sunday.

Guildford are the current league leaders so the 4-4 draw coming back from three goals down will create a great deal of confidence going into this weekend.

In November Havant beat Hampstead & Westminster 2-0.

Hampstead & Westminster did play last weekend recording a 2-0 victory at home against East Grinstead, which has moved them up to third in the league table on 32 points, from 16 games.

Havant have nine points from 15 games, two points behind Oxford who sit in eighth position.

Woking sit at the bottom of the table, four points behind Havant.

In division three B fourth-placed Fareham take on Horsham Ladies at home on Saturday.

Last Sunday Fareham beat Aldershot & Farnham 4-1.

That was after drawing with Southampton 2-2 on Saturday.