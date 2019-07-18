Home sweet home for Avenue as they beat Lee-on-the-Solent in Portsmouth & District League

Have your say

Avenue make the most of home advantage to beat Lee-on-the-Solent in Portsmouth & District League mixed division one, writes Alan Best.

In a much-reduced programme, it was the Havant-based outfit who claimed a 3-1 victory.

Meanwhile, Ventnor completed their division three campaign with an emphatic win over Avenue IV.

The Isle of Wight title hopefuls must now sit back and hope rivals Seacourt and Canoe Lake slip up in the run in.

Ryde Mead II and Southsea maintained their positions at the head of division four – with wins over Southsea and Alverstoke, respectively.

Southsea shared the rubbers with Ryde, though, restricting them to the two winning draw points.

Midweek action saw Fishbourne edge past Ryde Lawn in ladies’ division one.

Tamsin Saunders and Priscilla Pendle secured a 6-0, 6-0 win in their first rubber.

In mixed division one, Chichester maintained their championship challenge with a 2-2 draw against Wellow.

They claimeded the winning draw 5-4 on sets.

At the other end of the table, the match between Canoe Lake and Warsash also ended 2-2 and 5-4 on sets – with Lake the winners.

In what is likely to be a title-deciding battle in mixed division two, Avenue II won both the mixed rubbers to give them the edge over Carlton Green.

And although the Green ladies, Gwen Isaacs and Cheryl Goater, won their rubber quite easily, the Havant outfit took the men’s rubber and the match 3-1.

Lee won both mixed rubbers against Rowlands Castle after 10-point tie breaks.

The ladies then won their contest comfortably to complete a 3-1 win.

Elsewhere, there were wins for the men’s midweek teams from Ryde Lawn and Canoe Lake against Lee and Chichester, respectively.