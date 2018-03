Have your say

Solent Devils continued their National League south division two title challenge with victory over Haringey Huskies at Planet Ice in Gosport on Saturday.

Richard Facey and man-of-the-match Mason Wild each scored twice, while Chris Hocquigny, Alex Trendall and Mitchell Murray were also on target for the second-placed outfit.

And our photographer, Neil Marshall, was there. Click the link above or hit the button on the main image to launch the gallery.