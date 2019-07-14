Jack Davies hits century but Portsmouth & Southsea slip to agonising Southern League defeat at Hambledon

Have your say

Jack Davies struck a superb century but could not prevent Portsmouth & Southsea slipping to a two-run defeat at Hambledon.

The skipper hit 108 not out to haul his side within a whisker of glory at Ridge Meadow on Saturday.

However, the defeat has left his side deep in relegation trouble in Southern League division three.

Davies said: ‘For a long time we didn’t look like winning it.

‘Chasing 231 to win we were in big trouble at 62 for five.

‘In the end we did well to get so close but having done so we should have won it.

‘I felt more comfortable as my inning progressed and we managed to string together good partnerships at the back end of our innings.

‘At the end, if Keiron Dunstan had survived one more ball I would have been facing the final over with just three runs needed.

‘I would have backed myself to do that but, unfortunately, Keiron was given out leg before wicket.

‘It was a decision that sometimes goes for you and other times against you.’

Will Bond hit 51 and George Marshall hammered 86 as the Dons were bowled out for 230 in 48 overs.

Portsmouth & Southsea spinner Ben Saunders took five for 53.

Rory Morris, who took the match-winning wicket of Dunstan, returned three for 42.

Luke Cornish took six for 13 as Fareham & Crofton enjoyed a four-wicket success over Trojans.

Portsmouth had their division one title hopes dented by a three-wicket defeat to leaders Hook & Newnham Basics at St Helen’s.

Dan Wallis (28) top scored as the hosts were bowled out for 191.

Portsmouth reduced Hook to 14 for three but a 79-run stand for the fifth wicket swung the game back to the visitors.

Sarisbury eased to a 98-run win against New Milton.

Sam Floyd (57), Tom Mills (59), Tom Nightingale (54) and Josh Hill (69) fired the hosts to 316 for six.

Philip Jewell (three for 34) helped bowl New Milton out for 218.

In the premier division, Burridge suffered an 89-run defeat to Alton – despite Hilio de Abreu’s five for 72.

Havant’s winless run stretched to three games with a 44-run loss at St Cross.