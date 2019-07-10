James Vince has two hands in England's ICC World Cup semi-final win over Australia

James Vince gave England a couple of helping hands as they beat Australia in the World Cup semi-final at Edgbaston yesterday.

The host nation sauntered into their first final in 27 years with a comfortable eight-wicket victory over the Aussies.

James Vince keeps his cool to catch Alex Carey. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

On Sunday, skipper Eoin Morgan will lead his troops into Lord’s battle against New Zealand, who produced a stunning success over India earlier this week.

And while Vince was unable to make his mark with the bat in the tournament, Hampshire’s skipper once again proved his worth as a substitute fielder.

Having already taken two catches in the group stage win over India, he broke a 103-run partnership between Steve Smith (85) and Alex Carey (46) when he caught the latter off Adil Rashid (three for 54).

Australia had fought back from 14 for three before they were bowled out for 223.

England then breezed home in 32.1 overs for the loss of only two wickets.

Jason Roy, who Vince deputised for in three pool fixtures, led the way with 85 from 65 balls.

It’s a far cry from England’s pitiful group-stage exit in 2015, which prompted an overhaul led by Morgan.

The skipper said: ‘As a team, we have learnt to enjoy ourselves, particularly days like this, even if they don’t go well.

‘If you had offered us the position to play in a final the day after we were knocked out of 2015 World Cup, I would have laughed at you.

‘It sounds pretty cool and it feels pretty good.’