James Vince reflects on 'emotional' World Cup win but vows to focus on Hampshire as Ashes loom

James Vince has returned to the Hampshire fold still buzzing from England’s thrilling World Cup triumph.

But he was unable to inspire his Ageas Bowl outfit to victory over Kent in the Vitality Blast on Sunday.

While Vince was not in the England line-up for the Lord’s final against New Zealand, he played his part in the title success.

The right-hander made three appearances in the group games, while taking crucial catches in the semi-final and final.

He said: ‘It was pretty special to be part of the World Cup-winning squad.

‘Even though I wasn’t playing on the day, it was a very emotional experience.

‘I was in the action fielding in the super over and we all felt it was the best game we have ever been involved in.

‘When Ben Stokes was batting we were willing every run – even the overthrows.

‘When we finally got over the line it was very emotional.

‘In the games I played it was a case of trying to do what was best for the team and still play my natural game.’

Now he is back at the Ageas Bowl, Vince is determined to focus on Hampshire.

There are places up for grabs in England’s line-up for the Ashes, which begins on August 1.

But Vince is realistic about his chances and is, instead, concentrating on Vitality Blast glory with his county.

And with that in mind, the defeat to Kent was an early setback in their south group campaign.

‘We were probably 10 to 15 runs light in the end but I don’t think we were too far away,’ added the Hampshire skipper.

‘The lads deserve some credit for getting so close to defending a moderate total.

‘I thought our bowlers did a very good job.

‘And to be fair, Alex Blake has come in and played a pretty special knock – particularly with the two sixes in the final over.

‘Kyle Abbott bowled a fantastic penultimate over which went for just five runs.

‘Chris Wood has not done a lot wrong and only missed by a fraction but Blake punished him..

‘But while it is disappointing not to win there are still another 12 games to play.

‘We must look to get a win and pick up some momentum.’