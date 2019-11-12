James Vince set for Hampshire reunions in South Africa in next few weeks

James Vince can expect some reunions with past and present Hampshire colleagues in South Africa over the next few weeks.

The Ageas Bowl skipper has joined up with his Paarl Rocks colleagues who are competing in the Mzansi Super League - a South African-based T20 tournament.

Rocks have already played one game while Vince was helping England to a 3-2 T20 series victory in New Zealand.

Among his Paarl team-mates are Tabraiz Shamsi, who played for Hampshire in last summer’s T20 Blast, and one-time Hampshire U17 colleague Cameron Delport.

Kyle Abbott is playing for Durban Heat, Dale Steyn for Cape Town Blitz, Chris Morris and Imran Tahir for Nelson Mandela Bay Giants, and Dan Christian is with defending champions Jozi Stars.

Vince is by no means the only Englishman playing - others signed up for the second staging of the Mzansi League are Alex Hales and Ravi Bopara (Durban), Moeen Ali and Liam Livinstone (Cape Town), Jason Roy (Giants) and Tom Curran (Tshwane Spartans).

Paarl will be the fifth team Vince has played T20 cricket for in 2019, or sixth if you include England.

A busy year started with two games for Auckland in the Burger King Super Smash series, followed by a stint with Sydney Sixers in the Australian Big Bash.

He then turned out for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League, before skippering Hampshire in the T20 Blast.

Vince could make his Paarl debut this Friday against Durban.