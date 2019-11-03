James Vince suffers miserable time as New Zealand level T20 series

JAMES Vince endured a miserable game as New Zealand levelled the Twenty20 international series at 1-1 with a 21-run victory in Wellington.

The Hampshire captain had starred in the series-opening win in Christchurch on Friday with a half-century.

But he shelled three of England's five dropped catches as the Black Caps posted 176 for eight yesterday - and was then out for a single after facing just four balls.

The tourists never really recovered from being three for two, despite the best efforts of Chris Jordan, who followed up a stellar three for 23 with some brutish hitting in his 36 from 19 balls, one of only four England batsmen to reach double figures.

Mitch Santner took 3-25 while fellow spinner Ish Sodhi and seamers Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson collected two wickets apiece as England subsided to 155 all out after 19.5 overs.

Saqib Mahmood took one for 46 on his international debut after replacing Tom Curran in the only change to England's line-up while Lewis Gregory had a wicket with his first delivery in international cricket - the first Englishman to do so in this format since Joe Denly, who the Somerset all-rounder has replaced in the side.

Skipper Eoin Morgan said: ‘When you drop that amount of catches it's not a great reflection on the performance and the levels of fielding that we aspire to be.

‘There were a couple of catches that went in the sun which made it look a lot worse but, as regards our standard catches, we expect more.

‘It's more of an attitude thing because there's such a short turnaround, the natural default of any player is to step back and not commit to a 50-50 chance or their mindset changes to go back in their shell.

‘That's not what we want, we want guys continuing to attack the ball, find themselves in hot spots if they're good enough and if they drop catches, they drop catches. That's the nature of it.’

Vince’s forgettable display also included bringing on two left-handed gloves as he came out to bat, with the 12th man having to bring out a right one.

Asked whether he had ever gone out to bat with the wrong gloves, Morgan replied: ‘Maybe I have, Championship game, I reckon. You've got eight pairs of gloves in your bag. It's one of those things.’