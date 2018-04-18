Jodie Kidd joins round-the-world sailor for coastal tour of the Solent

PRESENTER and model Jodie Kidd was spotted sailing off the coast of Portsmouth this week – alongside round-the-world sailor Alex Thomson.

The model joined Alex Thomson Racing in Gosport for an afternoon of sailing around the Solent, as Alex introduced her to the world of ocean racing.

Jodie Kidd sailing with Alex Thomson in the Solent. Picture: Alex Thomson Racing

Jodie was guided through the functionalities of the race boat, as well as being given a guided tour of Hugo Boss – the boat Alex uses for his epic round-the-world races.

While Jodie has sailed on a number of occasions in the past, this was the first time she has ever sailed at speed on an IMOCA 60 race boat, which she says she ‘absolutely loved’ – saying to Alex ‘I don’t know how you do it!’

Alex said: ‘It was great having Jodie with us out on the water on-board Hugo Boss.

‘She took the whole experience in her stride, even when we reached a top speed of 31 knots

‘It was a great afternoon and we’re looking forward to welcoming her back on-board again soon.’