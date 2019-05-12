Jos Buttler sparkles with daddy of knocks for England in victory over Pakistan at Ageas Bowl

Have your say

Eoin Morgan hailed new dad Jos Buttler for hitting new heights with his match-winning 110 not out against Pakistan.

The hosts claimed a 12-run victory at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.

Buttler’s 50-ball century was the epitome of improvised, aggressive stroke play.

After celebrating the arrival of his first child, daughter Georgia Rose, the 28-year-old toasted his ton with a baby-rocking gesture.

Morgan believes the Taunton-born star keeps getting better.

But the England skipper insists his squad is full of players spurring one another on – with fierce competition for places ahead of the World Cup this summer.

Despite his fine form for Hampshire, James Vince has struggled to force his way into the one-day side in recent seasons.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Jofra Archer was left out at the Ageas Bowl after an impressive display in the abandoned fixture at the Oval on Thursday.

Morgan said: ‘When Jos plays innings like that and they seem to be grouped closer and closer together, it means we’re very fortunate to have him in our side.

‘I think they are all pushing each other.

‘In our batting unit the past two or three years, guys have come in and done well. And guys will miss out.

‘It is always a tough decision, regardless of how they have performed.

‘For the past four years David Willey and Liam Plunkett, in particular, have reacted really well to being put under pressure.

‘You ask them to do more and they respond really well.

‘I thought Liam bowled beautifully on Saturday.

‘It didn’t actually swing much but I thought all the bowlers who were put under the pump reacted really well.’

Buttler and Morgan shared a 162-run stand as England struck 373 for three in the second one-day international against Pakistan.

Buttler’s 110 came off 55 balls and included six fours and nine sixes.

Fakhar Zaman blasted 138 in 106 balls for the visitors, who finished on 361 for seven after a brave chase.

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur admitted the tourists had no answer to Buttler’s brutal hitting.

He added: ‘Oh, I don’t know. I’ve asked the bowlers and they didn’t give me an answer either.

‘We’ll analyse that and try to work out a plan.

‘I don't think we’re going to stop him but we’ve got to find a way to get him out.

‘The longer he bats he’s going to do some serious damage.’