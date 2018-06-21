Kitesurfing Armada takes over Hayling beaches

REVELLERS have just one day to wait until a popular watersport festival returns.

The western coastline of Hayling Island is set to be transformed when the 2018 Kitesurfing Armada begins tomorrow morning. Set to claim a site stretching from West Beach to Beachlands, organisers say the free fixture will bring ‘something for everyone’ – including those who do not fancy getting out on the water. From tomorrow until Sunday, the event will feature a programme of kitesurfing activities, live music, and street food.

Tickets are free but visitors must register online before attending, at armadaevents.co.uk/events/kitesurfingarmadauk