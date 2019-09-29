Late changes can’t stop Havant RFC from extending 100 per cent record in London One South

Havant maintained their perfect start in London One South despite a below par performance in their 39-27 win against HAC at Hooks Lane.

Coach Will Knight's side have taken a maximum 20 points from their opening four games.

Knight blamed last minute problems for his teams average display.

'We had to make late changes on top of already missing five players from our previous game,' said Knight.

'Jake Hewitt, who was going to captain our side, rang in ill on Saturday morning.

'Then Rory Penfold broke down in the warm up and we had to make a quick phone call to get Darren Bamford back from the second team who were playing at Alresford.

'All that impacted on us and probably explained why we started slowly.

'It took us a while to get firing on all cylinders but, in the end, our win was a comprehensive one.

'HAC were a decent side and forced us to work hard for the win.

'Despite being below par, though, we still managed to score seven tries and deny our opponents a bonus point.'

HAC (Honourable Artillery Company) fired the first shots with two penalties in the opening 22 minutes.

Though the hosts hit back with two tries, the visitors led 13-10 at half-time.

The pace of Scott Morris beat the cover defence for the first try and Ed Wilkes got over in the corner for the second.

Two tries at the start of the second period returned the momentum to the home side.

Skipper for the day Wayne Dugan struck five minutes after the restart for the first.

Then Joe Moore showed excellent skills to side-step, swerve and accelerate away for his try.

HAC reduced the deficit to 22-20 with a try from a driving line-out.

Finally Havant were able to power away with further tries from replacement Bamford, Mitch Goldring and Ben Chambers.

HAC had the final say with another try from a driving line-out.

'Having the strength in depth to deal with the problems has to be a big positive,' said Knight. 'Under the circumstances, it is a good result.'

The win lifted Havant to third in the league, equal on points with top two Westcombe Park and Camberley.