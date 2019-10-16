Lee-on-the-Solent golfing ladies reach national final in Spain

Lee-on-the-Solent Golf Club ladies have secured a place in next month’s Annodata Finals in Spain.

They will travel to the Montecastillo resort along with three other teams in a bid to win the UK’s largest golf amateur club team event.

Lee were not sure at the start of the year if they could even field a team in the competition as they had a very busy golfing calendar - let alone expect to be in the finals.

Their journey started in April with a 3-2 win against Gosport & Stokes Bay.

Further victories followed against Cams 4-1, Stoneham 3 ½ - 1 ½, Corhampton 3-2, West Wilts 4 ½- ½, Worthing 4-1 and Perranporth 3-2.

Now Lee are one of only four remaining ladies clubs out of 178 that entered.

They will be missing two key players in Spain, though, in Karen Hirst and Chris Round.