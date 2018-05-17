Leigh Park push on at top of table

Have your say

Leigh Park opened a three-point lead at the top of the Portsmouth Billiards League, writes Graham Simper.

They shared the first two games in their latest clash with Copnor C.

Danny Lumsden beat Tony Simmons only for Copnor C skipper John Baldacchino to hammer Richard Burnett 150-59.

However, from then on it was one way traffic. Steve Scott squeezed through by five against Danny Chino, while Bill Parsons was also on target.

Home captain Richie Burnett added another before Pete Ferguson made it 6-1 against Steve Lawrence – who always find it a struggle in the tight surroundings.

Craneswater A slipped up as Waterloobille B nicked a 4-3 win at the Southsea club.

It started badly for the home side as Rob Derry Jnr and Jamie Wilson ran out easy winners against Andy Boulton, who registered a 40 break, and Tony Hansford. Chris Bishop and Colin Rowe replied to make it 2-2.

Mick Kirby made it 3-2 by beating Steve Wilson but Darren Harper stole the show late on as he thrashed Simon Petrie 150-23 to win the bonus point as well.

Waterlooville A bounced back from last week’s defeat by their club-mates to record an emphatic 5-2 victory over Craneswater R.

Nigel Ward lost the first game to Liam Melia – despite a couple of big 30 breaks.

Harry Yard caused more problems – beating Steve Bonney for a 2-0 lead.

The hosts shook themselves up to win the next two through Heath Smith and Steve Hughes.

The latter was a real star – running in breaks of 68, 35 and 34.

Cliff Robbins made it 3-2 with a narrow 150-141 win over Ioan Moon.

Then Emma Bonney completed the turnaround with a solid performance with visits of 55, 38 and 35.

Copnor A landed a late night 5-2 victory against Cowplain.

Jon Sunderland got the first but Will Garrett levelled – beating Mark Tillison.

Ray Steere gave the visitors a short lead which went when Lee Eden made it 2-2.

Mick Hall eased the city men’s fears and Steve Toms compiled a 53 to beat Dave Pitman after midnight.

Copnor B ended their dismal four-week famine by nicking a 4-3 victory over Portchester X.

Peter Rook found his touch again but Mark Kingswell rubbed out his effort beating Derk Foster.

Foster played well with runs of 53 and 30 but Kingswell’s 31 got him over the line.

Norman Bradfield looked good with three breaks over 30. But Matt James hit back for 2-2 with an unfinished 34.

Darren Inch and John Oldfield shared the last two but the aggregate point went to Copnor by 752-740.