Liam Dawson and David Warner to join Hampshire-based Southern Brave for next summer’s Hundred tournament

DAVID Warner will be appearing at The Ageas Bowl next year for Hampshire-based Hundred franchise Southern Brave.

The Australian opening batsman was one of Brave’s two £125,000 picks in last night’s player auction along with West Indian Andre Russell.

Brave already had one £100,000 pick in the shape of Hampshire captain James Vince, and they chose his county colleague Liam Dawson as their second in that salary bracket.

Warner and Vince are the only two players in the Brave squad who will play primarily as batsmen.

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan was Brave’s second £75,000 choice - they had already selected Sussex seamer Chris Jordan as their first at the official unveiling of the tournament a fortnight ago.

Left-arm seam bowler Tymal Mills (Sussex) and Worcestershire’s Ross Whiteley were Brave’s two £60,000 selections.

England batsman Ollie Pope, who can also keep wicket, was one of the two £50,000 picks along with Sussex batsman Delroy Rawlins.

Sussex all-rounder George Garton and Lancashire batsman/keeper Alex Davies were the two £40,000 selections.

Completing the Brave’s 14-man squad were Somerset pair Max Waller and Craig Overton, who will be paid £30,000 apiece.

In addition to Vince and Jordan, Brave had also snapped up seamer Jofra Archer as their England centrally contracted player prior to last night’s auction.

Elsewhere, former Hampshire captain Shane Warne selected current Ageas Bowl duo Kyle Abbott and Mason Crane for his London Spirit franchise.

Across the capital, Hampshire duo Rilee Roussow and Chris Wood will take their place in the Oval Invincibles squad.

THE HUNDRED FRANCHISE SQUADS



Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Rashid Khan, D’Arcy Short, Lewis Gregory, Alex Hales, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Harry Gurney, Steven Mullaney, Matthew Carter, Luke Wood, Tom Moores, Dawid Malan, Ben Cox, Luke Fletcher, Luke Wright.

Southern Brave: Jofra Archer, Andre Russell , David Warner, Liam Dawson, James Vince, Shadab Khan, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Ross Whiteley, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Pope, George Garton, Alex Davies, Max Waller, Craig Overton.

Northern Superchargers: Ben Stokes, Aaron Finch, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Lynn, Adil Rashid, Adam Lyth, David Willey, Richard Gleeson, Ben Foakes, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Wiese, Nathan Rimmington, Brydon Carse, Ed Barnard, John Simpson.

Welsh Fire: Jonny Bairstow, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Colin Ingram, Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Ravi Rampaul, Simon Harmer, Qais Ahmad, Liam Plunkett, Ryan Ten Doeschate, David Payne, Ryan Higgins, Danny Briggs, Leus Du Plooy.

Oval Invincibles: Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Hardus Viljoen, Fabian Allen, Alex Blake, Will Jacks, Chris Wood, Nathan Sowter, Laurie Evans.

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler, Imran Tahir, Dane Vilas, Phil Salt, Tom Abell, Matt Parkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Christian, Wayne Madsen, Wayne Parnell, Mitchell Santner, Joe Clarke, Marchant De Lange, Ed Pollock, Ed Byrom.

London Spirit: Rory Burns, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Nabi , Mohammad Amir, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Dan Lawrence, Mason Crane, Kyle Abbott, Adam Rossington, Zak Crawley, Jade Dernbach, Luis Reece.

Birmingham Phoenix: Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Kane Williamson, Ravi Bopara, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Shaheen Afridi, Pat Brown, Adam Hose, Cameron Delport, Henry Brookes, Adam Zampa, Riki Wessels, Chris Cooke.

