Local trio miss out on Costa Brava golf title

A trio of amateur golfers are still savouring their own Taste of Costa Brava - despite missing out on a coveted title.

Bruce Thomas (Lee-on-the-Solent), David Mann (Rowland’s Castle) and Danny Edwards

(Waterlooville) all came through their respective club qualifiers to take their place in the Grand Final of the annual Taste of Costa Brava event.

Around 1,000 amateur golfers took part in eight qualifying events, which were hosted at courses in Hampshire, Surrey, Sussex and Kent.

The winners from each venue were then treated to a three-day trip to one of Spain’s top golf destinations to crown the 2019 champion.

The battle for the title was played over two competitive rounds at Empordà and PGA Catalunya’s Stadium course, which has hosted the European Tour’s Q School and is regarded as one of Europe’s top courses.

Cranleigh’s Fiona Phelps took the first prize.

Mann, a teacher at Bedales School in Petersfield, said: ‘I probably didn’t do the courses justice with my play but I really didn’t care! My prize was getting out there and it was absolutely amazing – the trip of a lifetime to play some fabulous courses and stay in some fantastic hotels.’

Thomas, a marine pilot from Alverstoke, followed in the footsteps of regular playing partner Justin Galloway, who won the same competition at Lee last year to claim his place in the final.

Thomas said: “It was a fantastic three days.’

Edwards, a gas and heating engineer from Farlington, added: ‘It was even better than I expected – it was just brilliant.’