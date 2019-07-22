Have your say

Locks Heath under-11s are celebrating after winning the Alan Rowe Hampshire Cup final.

The Warsash Road talents, nicknamed Lightning, soared to a three-wicket victory over St Cross in the final – with seven of their 20 overs to spare.

Having won the toss and decided to bowl in the eight-a-side contest, Locks Heath reduced the central region champions to four for three.

George Hurst and Theo Hart grabbed wickets, while Lightning also claimed a run out as they quickly settled any nerves.

George McDowell, Saransh Gupta and Henry Lemon before the former picked up a fourth wicket.

Gupta returned superb figures of two for five from his four overs before McDowell wrapped up the St Cross innings for only 67 runs.

Gupta (14) and McDowell (18) then shared a 30-run stand for the first wicket as the Locks Heath chase got off to a great start.

Skipper Theo Hart then guided Lightning to victory with an unbeaten 23.

The man-of-the-match found support in Hurst (nine) and Lemon before hitting a four to clinch the trophy.

It meant Locks Heath went one better than last summer, when they were runners-up.

Earlier this season they were crowned south east region champions with an eight-wicket win over Hambledon.

And they earned their spot in the final with a 19-run triumph over west winners Bashley.

Locks Heath’s youth set-up was only formed five years ago – starting out with 20 children.

They now boast more than 125 every Saturday morning, with their county cup triumph proving the hard work is paying off.